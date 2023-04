The grand final of the 2023 Sangam Inter District Championship (IDC) will be contested between host Nadi and Rifle Range from Lautoka.

Brothers Don and Dev Raj scored a goal each for Rifle Range as they sent defending champions Lautoka packing from the tournament in the first semifinal.

Nadi on the other hand defeated Ba 2-0 in the second semifinal.

The final is scheduled to commence at 4.30pm.