Nadi holds Rewa in IDC thriller

Nadi held Rewa to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling Group B opener of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

After a goal-less first half which had many near misses from both sides, all the thrill and action unfolded in the second stanza.

Captain Iosefo Verevou opened Rewa’s account in the 48th minute from a perfect Tevita Waranaivalu corner delivery.

Persistent pressure from Nadi saw Siotame Kubu’s second attempt from a rebound, tapped into an empty goalmouth by Rahul Krishna.

Just when it seemed the match would end in a 1-1 stalemate, replacement striker Epeli Valevou beautifully beat the Nadi defence and placed the ball between the legs of veteran goalkeeper Vereti Dickson in the first minute of injury time.

However the Rewa celebration was cut short as the Jetsetters replied with the leveler, a minute later though striker Eneriko Matau whose power-packed attempt left goalie Mohammed Alam grasping at straws.

Rewa will face hosts and defending champions Suva in their next match at 7pm tomorrow while Nadi will come up against Navua at 3pm.

The teams:

Rewa– Mohammed Alam, Patrick Joseph, Setareki Hughes, Iosefo Verevou (C) (Samuela Nabenia), Gabiriele Matanisiga, Madhwan Goundar, Tevita Waranaivalu, Josaia Sela (Abbu Zahid), Monit Chand, Asivorosi Rabo (Epeli Valevou), Iowane Matanisiga.

Nadi– Vereti Dickson, Rahul Krishna, Christopher Kumar, Ashneel Kumar, Eneriko Matau, Tuiba Batiratu, Ame Votoniu, Ratu Tulivou, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke, Elvis Raju, Siotame Kubu.