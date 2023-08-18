Friday, August 18, 2023
Nalaubu leads golden boot race at BOG

National and Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu leads the golden boot race at the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The 25-year-old police officer has scored four goals for the Blues and is on the course to claim his first Golden Boot this season.

Nalaubu scored his first goal in the tournament in their 1-1 draw against Navua in the opening Group A match and snatched a hat-trick in Lautoka’s huge 5-1 win against Tailevu Naitasiri in the last group stage match.

Suva’s ni-Vanuatu import Azariah Soromon and Navua’s Zainal Ali are closely following with two goals each to their name.

Players with one goals are Ravinesh Karan Singh (Suva), Setareki Hughes (Rewa), Samuela Drudru (Suva), Vuniuci Tikomaimereke (Nadi), Afraz Ali (Lautoka), Usman Omede (Lautoka), Saula Waqa (Lautoka), Ilisoni Lolaivalu (Labasa), Christopher Wasasala (Labasa), France Catarogo (Tailevu Naitasiri), Aporosa Yada (Lautoka), Poasa Bainivalu (Lautoka), William Valentine (Nadi), Kolinio Sivoki (Navua), Gulam Rasool (Ba), Epeli Valevou (Rewa), Abbu Zahid (Rewa), Asivorosi Rabo (Rewa).

Meanwhile, a total of 26 goals have been scored so far in 10 group stage matches.

On the other hand, Fiji FACT champs Lautoka is the only team to have scored the highest, nine goals in the tournament pool games this year.

