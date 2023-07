Attorney-General, Siromi Turaga has confirmed that FijiFirst Party’s replacement Member of Parliament, Sachida Nand will be sworn-in tomorrow.

Turaga also confirmed that the second replacement FijiFirst candidate will be sworn-in in the September sitting of Parliament.

He said this is because the Electoral Commission is vetting and conducting background checks on the second FijiFirst candidate.

“This is going to be listed in the Order Paper for tomorrow,” Turaga said.