Narawa named in Chiefs squad

Injured All Blacks extended squad member Emoni Narawa has been named in Chiefs 38-man squad to contest the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Narawa, who was set to make his World Cup debut in France was released due to a back injury on 7 September.

Since then, the Fiji-born Chiefs star has been undergoing rehabilitation programs and is expected to make a strong return to the competition next season.

Head coach Clayton McMillan has confirmed there are nine current All Blacks featured in the refreshed side, eight new signings (seven of them rookies) and two familiar faces that make their return; first-five Kaleb Trask, following his sabbatical season in Japan and prop Reuben O’Neill.

New signing Jimmy Tupou will bring a lot of experience having run out for 54 Super Rugby games with Crusaders and Blues on top of the last five seasons he has played in Japan.

Props Kauvaka Kaivelata and Sione Ahio, loose forwards Malachi Wrampling-Alec, Tom Florence and Wallace Sititi, midfielder Daniel Rona, and utility back Liam Coombes-Fabling secure their first full-time contracts in 2024.

The Gallagher Chiefs will open the season at FMG Stadium Waikato against the Crusaders on 24 February.

Chiefs: Sione Ahio, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Liam Coombes-Fabling, George Dyer, Samipeni Finau, Tom Florence, Josh Ioane, Luke Jacobson, Kauvaka Kaivelata, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Lord, Peniasi Malimali, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Emoni Narawa, Ollie Norris, Reuben O’Neill, Simon Parker, Rameka Poihipi, Jared Proffit, Cortez Ratima, Xavier Roe, Daniel Rona, Aidan Ross, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Wallace Sititi, Bradley Slater, Shaun Stevenson, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tyrone Thompson, Kaleb Trask, Quinn Tupaea, Jimmy Tupou, Tupou Vaa’I, Gideon Wrampling, Malachi Wrampling-Alec.