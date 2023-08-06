Nasova stars as T/Naitasiri upset Navua at home

A second half lone goal from central midfielder Martin Nasova saw Tailevu Naitasiri shock Navua 1-0 in a Round 15 Digicel Fiji Premier League match at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour on Sunday.

Both teams went into the changing room goalless and some stern prep talk by Priyant Mannu lifted the spirit of Naitasiri to come out firing in the second half.

After Navua defenders fouled a Naitasiri player, the match official pointed towards a free kick which Nasova took and it landed into the back of the net.

The win sees Naitasiri remain sixth with 18 points after 14 matches and the side has maintained its unbeaten run since the resumption of the competition this season.

In other matches, the clash between Labasa and Ba ended in stalemate while leader Lautoka held Rewa at 1-1 in the top-of-the-table clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka.