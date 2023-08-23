Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Navua faces player shortage for DFPL clash

Navua is facing player shortage ahead of its Digicel Fiji Premier League clash against Labasa this Saturday.

Despite the setback, the Fiji Football Association has declined Navua’s request for deferment of the fixture.

“We have got some players in the Fiji secondary schools IDC, two in the National under 23 team, and about 7 or 8 players participating in the Sanatan World Cup,” said Navua’s coach, Saiyad Ali, outlining the significant gaps in their lineup.

However, Amitesh Pal, Fiji Football Association’s Competition Manager, firmly responded to these concerns in his conversation with FijiLive.

“It’s a fixed schedule, and we will not be rescheduling the game,” he confirmed.

The contest is set, with Labasa set to host Navua at Subrail Park.

The match promises high stakes, with Navua navigating these challenges and Labasa seizing the potential advantage.

The match kicks off at 1.30pm.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
