Tuesday, August 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

New Generation Party de-registered

The New Generation Party (NGP) has been de-registered as a Political Party with immediate effect following continued breach of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act, 2013.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa stated that not only did NGP breach the Act, they also did not remedy the breach, which led to the de-registration of the Party.

“Noting that since the Party has not remedied the breach and in exercising section 19(5) of the Act, NGP is hereby de-registered.”

On 17 May 2023, the Acting Registrar of Political Parties found that NGP was in breach of section 26(2) of the Act.

Consequently, to ensure compliance with the law, the Acting Registrar, in accordance with section 19(1) of the Act, issued the party with a Notice to remedy the breach and in exercise of the discretion under section 19(3), the Registrar suspended the party until it had remedied the same.

In the same notice, in accordance with section 19(2) of the Act, the Acting Registrar clearly outlined the particulars of the breach and then directed that the party remedy the breach within 60 days or show cause why the party should not be de-registered.

At the end of the 60 days period (15 July 2023) it was noted that NGP still did not remedy the breach and it was given a further 14 days from 17 July 2023 to show cause why it should not be de-registered.

On 31 July 2023 the Acting Registrar received a response from the Party but the response was not satisfactory. Further, the party has still not submitted the audited account for the year 2022 as required under section 26(2) of the Act.

Given the above, NGP has failed to remedy the breach despite being given the requisite time under the law.

The number of registered political parties now stands at 8.

New Generation Party only managed to get 964 votes in the 2022 General Election.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Liomasia, Nabose to miss Navua clas...

Top attackers Carlos Liomasia and Mosese Nabose will miss Tailevu N...
Entertainment

‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dies at...

25-year-old actor Angus Cloud, best known for playing the drug deal...
Football

Sam names strong Fiji Beach soccer ...

Digicel Fiji Beach Soccer coach Jerry Sam has named an experienced ...
Netball

Fiji Pearls suffer third defeat in ...

The Fiji Pearls suffered their third loss at the Netball World Cup ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Liomasia, Nabose to miss Navua c...

Football
Top attack...

‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dies...

Entertainment
25-year-ol...

Sam names strong Fiji Beach socc...

Football
Digicel Fi...

Fiji Pearls suffer third defeat ...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Tikoitoga is Fiji’s High Commiss...

News
Mosese Tik...

Tikoduadua clarifies cost of new...

News
Effective ...

Popular News

Proper game management is key: H...

PNC
Fiji Water...

Tikoduadua clarifies cost of new...

News
Effective ...

422 drunk and drive arrests so f...

News
422 drunk ...

Champs Labasa drawn in pool of d...

Football
Defending ...

Injury time goal saves Lions at ...

Football
An injury ...

Challenges increase, can’t...

News
The Pacifi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Liomasia, Nabose to miss Navua clash