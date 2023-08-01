New Generation Party de-registered

The New Generation Party (NGP) has been de-registered as a Political Party with immediate effect following continued breach of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act, 2013.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa stated that not only did NGP breach the Act, they also did not remedy the breach, which led to the de-registration of the Party.

“Noting that since the Party has not remedied the breach and in exercising section 19(5) of the Act, NGP is hereby de-registered.”

On 17 May 2023, the Acting Registrar of Political Parties found that NGP was in breach of section 26(2) of the Act.

Consequently, to ensure compliance with the law, the Acting Registrar, in accordance with section 19(1) of the Act, issued the party with a Notice to remedy the breach and in exercise of the discretion under section 19(3), the Registrar suspended the party until it had remedied the same.

In the same notice, in accordance with section 19(2) of the Act, the Acting Registrar clearly outlined the particulars of the breach and then directed that the party remedy the breach within 60 days or show cause why the party should not be de-registered.

At the end of the 60 days period (15 July 2023) it was noted that NGP still did not remedy the breach and it was given a further 14 days from 17 July 2023 to show cause why it should not be de-registered.

On 31 July 2023 the Acting Registrar received a response from the Party but the response was not satisfactory. Further, the party has still not submitted the audited account for the year 2022 as required under section 26(2) of the Act.

Given the above, NGP has failed to remedy the breach despite being given the requisite time under the law.

The number of registered political parties now stands at 8.

New Generation Party only managed to get 964 votes in the 2022 General Election.