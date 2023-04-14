Friday, April 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

New markets to support projected growth

Fiji’s economy is projected to grow by 6.3 per cent in 2023 and moderate to 3 per cent in 2024, according to an economic report released by the Asian Development Bank.

The ADB’s Regional Director Aaron Batten says Fiji’s tourism industry led a strong recovery in Fiji in 2022, boosted by visitors who stayed longer and spent more.

Batten said tourism will continue as the main driver of growth for Fiji in 2023, building on its success against intense competition from other regional tourist destinations, such as Indonesia and Thailand.

He said Fiji’s outlook is boosted by plans to increase arrivals from North America, with the national airline aiming to expand direct flights to Japan and Hong Kong, China are also resuming this month.

“To maintain growth momentum and encourage diversification, Fiji will need to put in place proactive labour market policies to address rising shortages of semi-skilled and skilled workers.”

“Increased emigration is helping boost remittance to record levels and provide an economic safety net to many Fijians. However, the private sector is reporting rising difficulties in attracting sufficiently qualified staff to fill their business needs,” Batten added.

ADB highlighted in order to address these challenges; Fiji will need to enhance its focus on training and skills development, job matching programs and initiatives to boost labour force participation rates.

The report says the positive effects of government spending, as well as the boost in tourism and remittances, spilled over into transport and wholesale and retail trade. Credit from commercial banks also increased as confidence in the economy strengthened.

Lower inflation is expected in 2023 at 4.2 per cent and in 2024 at 3.5 per cent, in line with easing global commodity prices.

“ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty,” the report said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Muslim IDC to be played in May

The 2023 Muslim Inter District Championship (IDC) will be played fr...
Rugby

Free entry for ANZ Marama Champions...

The Fiji Rugby Union has announced free entry for tomorrow’s ANZ Ma...
Football

Suva vs Nadroga game rescheduled

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 5 match between Suva and Nadr...
News

Rabuka unhappy with budget allocati...

Prime Minister and Acting Minister for Finance Sitiveni Rabuka is n...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Muslim IDC to be played in May

Football
The 2023 M...

Free entry for ANZ Marama Champi...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Suva vs Nadroga game rescheduled...

Football
The Digice...

Rabuka unhappy with budget alloc...

News
Prime Mini...

Man charged for aggravated robbe...

News
Nakasi Pol...

Larkham wary of rested Drua

Rugby
The Fijian...

Popular News

Director and Johnny Depp collabo...

Entertainment
French act...

We learnt our mistake and bounce...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Nadi and Rifle Range to clash in...

Sports
The grand ...

Employers reminded to pay staff ...

News
Minister f...

Fiji beats Spain, progresses to ...

Sports
Fiji has b...

Talacolo has stepped up: Golling...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Muslim IDC to be played in May