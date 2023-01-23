Tuesday, January 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned by CID

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is currently being questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Suva.

This has been confirmed by Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Surend Sami.

A task force was set up last week to investigate Sayed-Khaiyum upon his return from Australia.

Sayed-Khaiyum is currently under investigation regarding a case of alleged incitement of communal antagonism.

A border alert was issued by the Criminal Investigations Department after Sayed-Khaiyum’s travel history showed that he departed Fiji on 26 December 2022.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

We’ll not be lectured by Saye...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the coalition Government will n...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum is playing political ...

Former Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is playing political g...
News

Stop making wild allegations, AG wa...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has called on his predecessor, Aiyaz...
Rugby

New name for Fijiana Drua

There will be a new name for the Super W champion Fijiana Drua late...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We’ll not be lectured by S...

News
Attorney-G...

Sayed-Khaiyum is playing politic...

News
Former Att...

Stop making wild allegations, AG...

News
Attorney-G...

New name for Fijiana Drua

Rugby
There will...

Netball Fiji to reach greater au...

Sports
Netball Fi...

Avatar continues to dominate box...

Entertainment
James Came...

Popular News

Labasa Women for OFC Champions L...

Football
Women’s Su...

Aust beats Fiji in fifth place s...

Hamilton Sevens
Fiji lost ...

SOE suspended, pending investiga...

News
The Attorn...

Kasavu FC in tough NCC pool

Football
Defending ...

Rain delays Fiji vs Tonga match

Football
The OFC Un...

Star striker Nasau rejoins Ba wo...

Football
Labasa wom...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

We’ll not be lectured by Sayed-Khaiyum: Turaga