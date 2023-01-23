Sayed-Khaiyum questioned by CID

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is currently being questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Suva.

This has been confirmed by Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Surend Sami.

A task force was set up last week to investigate Sayed-Khaiyum upon his return from Australia.

Sayed-Khaiyum is currently under investigation regarding a case of alleged incitement of communal antagonism.

A border alert was issued by the Criminal Investigations Department after Sayed-Khaiyum’s travel history showed that he departed Fiji on 26 December 2022.