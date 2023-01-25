Wednesday, January 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police suspend Aiyaz’s investigations for now

Police says the interview of the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been suspended and will continue later.

This has been confirmed by the Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surend Sami.

ACP Sami said this is to allow investigators to verify issues and information gathered during the interview.

However, a task force was set up last week to investigate Sayed-Khaiyum upon his return from Australia.

Sayed-Khaiyum is currently under investigation regarding a case of alleged incitement of communal antagonism.

A border alert was issued by the Criminal Investigations Department after Sayed-Khaiyum’s travel history showed that he departed Fiji on 26 December 2022.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Saneem investigation scope is narro...

The Attorney General Siromi Turaga says the terms of reference for ...
News

Diversify supply chains is key: Kam...

The Coalition Government says it is absolutely important for Fiji t...
Football

Fiji FA donates over $6k to WOWs Ki...

The Fiji Football Association has donated $6,401 to Wows Kids Fiji ...
Football

Suva drawn in tough Futsal IDC grou...

Defending champions Suva has been drawn into a tough Group C for th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Saneem investigation scope is na...

News
The Attorn...

Diversify supply chains is key: ...

News
The Coalit...

Fiji FA donates over $6k to WOWs...

Football
The Fiji F...

Suva drawn in tough Futsal IDC g...

Football
Defending ...

Fiji take on Tonga in Sydney ope...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Urie and his wife expecting a ba...

Entertainment
American p...

Popular News

Teachers’ log of claims will be ...

News
Prime Mini...

You can’t incite against a...

News
Attorney-G...

Torrential rain, strong winds, f...

News
A heavy ra...

Jalal wins top Jurists honour

News
Fijian law...

SOE suspended, pending investiga...

News
The Attorn...

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spo...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana fi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Saneem investigation scope is narrow: AG