Police suspend Aiyaz’s investigations for now

Police says the interview of the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been suspended and will continue later.

This has been confirmed by the Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surend Sami.

ACP Sami said this is to allow investigators to verify issues and information gathered during the interview.

However, a task force was set up last week to investigate Sayed-Khaiyum upon his return from Australia.

Sayed-Khaiyum is currently under investigation regarding a case of alleged incitement of communal antagonism.

A border alert was issued by the Criminal Investigations Department after Sayed-Khaiyum’s travel history showed that he departed Fiji on 26 December 2022.