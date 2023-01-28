Vuvale partnership enhanced

The government says Fiji-Australia bilateral relations have soared to new heights under the Vuvale partnership, with strengthened people- to- people links and a renewed sense of commitment.

Acting Chief of Protocol Paula Daurewa said that the commitment by both countries is centred on elevated engagement and cooperation.

“Australians have played a crucial role in Fiji’s tourism recovery following the opening of our borders in December 2021, and last month, over 42,000 Aussie visitors were welcomed to our shores.”

“Fiji continues to see several investment projects in the pipeline come from Australia across a broad range of sectors, including education, renewable energy, green technology, ICT infrastructure, and business process outsourcing, to name a few.

Also, Australia’s Chargé D’Affaires to Fiji, John Williams highlighted that for Australia, Vuvale is a cultural shift, recognising not just the importance of Fiji to national interests, but also the need to engage each other in the spirit of genuine two-way partnership.

“Australia Day is an important time of reflection for our people. We have much to celebrate, as a diverse, vibrant contemporary society, actively engaged in world affairs.”

“People from almost every country on earth have chosen to make Australia their home. And we are enriched by this adversity in so many ways,” he added.