Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Fuel, LPG prices to decrease

Fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices will fall from tomorrow, 1 February 2023.

Motor spirit price falls from $2.76 per litre to $2.62, premix price decreases to $2.44 from $2.58 per litre; kerosene price reduces from $2.25 per litre to $2.10 while diesel price drops by 21 cents per litre from $2.82 to $2.61.

A 4.5kg gas cylinder will now cost $15.09 after a price drop from $16.01, a 12kg cylinder price decreases from $42.70 to $40.24 while the price of bulk gas falls from $3.29 per kg to $3.10 and autogas price falls from $2.19 per litre to $2.06.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
