WAF working to restore water Lami-Suva corridor

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is working to restore water supply to certain areas in the Suva – Lami corridor currently affected by water supply disruption.

WAF Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg said that the disruption in water supply is due to a sudden spike in turbidity in the raw water inflow being received at Tamavua Water Treatment Plant yesterday affecting production levels and reservoir levels.

“No rain was recorded in Suva, hence the sudden increase in Turbidity levels is attributed to possible heavy rains in the upper catchment of the Waimanu River.”

“This is not an isolated incident since with the other event occurring from September. Turbidity levels are currently still elevated, however production levels are increasing,” he added.

Soderberg said as of this morning, water supply restoration is ongoing, and we urge customers to store sufficient amounts of water as soon as supply is restored in their homes.