Govt will work closely with India: Prasad

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has reaffirmed Government’s willingness to working closely with and to strengthen ties with the Government of India.

He made this statement, during his meeting with India’s Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar in Delhi, this morning.

Prof Prasad said Fiji is willing to develop closer, meaningful and deeper ties with democratic partners that share the common values and principles of genuine democracy, rule of law, human rights, media freedom and mutual respect

Also, India’s Minister for External Affairs Dr Jaishankar congratulated the new Coalition Government and assured the Government of India’s support in building closer ties with Fiji, including enhanced bilateral development cooperation and close collaboration on areas of mutual strategic interest.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s high-level meeting with the Minister for External Affairs had focused on potential future bilateral cooperation in areas of health and medical services, economic diversification, social and economic empowerment, sugar industry and ICT development.

Dr Jaishankar will also be travelling to Fiji next week to attend the World Hindi Conference and will be having bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister and other Fiji Government officials.