Thursday, February 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Govt will work closely with India: Prasad

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has reaffirmed Government’s willingness to working closely with and to strengthen ties with the Government of India.

He made this statement, during his meeting with India’s Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar in Delhi, this morning.

Prof Prasad said Fiji is willing to develop closer, meaningful and deeper ties with democratic partners that share the common values and principles of genuine democracy, rule of law, human rights, media freedom and mutual respect

Also, India’s Minister for External Affairs Dr Jaishankar congratulated the new Coalition Government and assured the Government of India’s support in building closer ties with Fiji, including enhanced bilateral development cooperation and close collaboration on areas of mutual strategic interest.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s high-level meeting with the Minister for External Affairs had focused on potential future bilateral cooperation in areas of health and medical services, economic diversification, social and economic empowerment, sugar industry and ICT development.

Dr Jaishankar will also be travelling to Fiji next week to attend the World Hindi Conference and will be having bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister and other Fiji Government officials.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Drua present i-Tatau to President

The Fijian Drua presented its i-Tatau today to the President Wiliam...
News

Police to work closely with Fiji Co...

The Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Corrections Services will now be...
News

Qiliho investigated for abuse of of...

Suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho ...
Rugby

Olympic Games qualification on trac...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings says his team’s hunt for Olympic Games q...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drua present i-Tatau to Presiden...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Police to work closely with Fiji...

News
The Fiji P...

Qiliho investigated for abuse of...

News
Suspended ...

Olympic Games qualification on t...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Sadrugu named in NQ pre-seasoner...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Tuisova signs with Racing 92

Rugby
Barnstormi...

Popular News

Fijian officers to attach with A...

News
Assistant ...

Injury laden Radradra is Lyon bo...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

PRF partners with Tourism Fiji

Business
The Pacifi...

Qiliho investigated for abuse of...

News
Suspended ...

Olympic Games qualification on t...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Dogalau leads Golden Boot race

2022 Futsal IDC
Ba striker...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Drua present i-Tatau to President