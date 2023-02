Two of the three men arrested in Raiwaqa following a joint raid with Police and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service as they were suspected to have imported 1.1 kg of methamphetamine have been charged.

The two aged 37 and 31, have been charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs each.

They will front the Magistrates Court in Suva today.

The third suspect was questioned and released.