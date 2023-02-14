Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum taken in for questioning

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum are both currently being questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Suva.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecution Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci confirmed that both Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum had been taken in today for allegations of abuse of office with regards to a separate report lodged earlier.

He said more information on the matter will be released later.