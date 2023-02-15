Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Women participation drops in Parliament

National Federation Party MP and Deputy Speaker Lenora Qereqeretabua is adamant that the Local Government elections will act as a catalyst to increase Women’s participation in politics.

She made this statement in Parliament this morning after noting that the number of Women MPs in Parliament dropped to five from 11 from the last Parliament Sitting after the 2022 General Election.

Qereqeretabua said she’s confident that more women and young people put their hands up to serve Fiji through their municipalities.

“I am confident of seeing many women, especially as town and city councillors and mayors. Participation in local government has often been seen as a stepping stone into national politics.”

The Deputy Speaker highlighted that according to the Parliament of Fiji website, women representation in Parliaments globally has more than doubled in the past 25 years.

She said, however, women’s parliamentary representation in the Pacific region has been historically low.

“The region’s dispersed geography makes it all the more difficult for women to campaign, as they often cannot afford extensive travel and bear most family and care-giving responsibilities. The Pacific also has one of the highest levels of gender-based violence against women, which further hampers their full participation in all areas of life,” Qereqeretabua added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Football

Fiji FA confirms Beach soccer camp