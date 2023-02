Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro has clarified that Tertiary Education Loan Scheme (TELS) is not applicable to those wishing to undertake foundation studies this year.

While providing an update to cabinet, Radrodro explained that students who passed foundation studies last year (and onwards) will be eligible.

However they will have to attain an equivalent GPA to Year 13 cut-off marks or a GPA as determined by the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service to be considered for a scholarship.