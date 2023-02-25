Saturday, February 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Projections based from 10 months ago, risky

The Ministry of Finance should have released a mid-year fiscal update by now, which it has not done so, says the former Governor of the Reserve Bank Savenaca Narube.

Narube said the Ministry of Finance should understand that basing medium-term projections on figures that were projected 10 months ago is very risky.

The former Permanent Secretary for Finance has requested the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad to review the 2022-2023 budget to urgently provide an update to the people.

He said that there was a misplaced rationale in the fiscal strategy that the fiscal consolidation, which is basically a reduction in deficits, will slow economic growth.

“This is based on the false assumption by the previous Government that only government spending can support economic growth. This strategy should be corrected immediately by Government.”

“The impact of the government spending on the economy does not depend only on the quantum of spending, but more on the quality of spending. The solution is for the Government to introduce a package which implements measures to prop up growth, like economic diversification and removal of government intervention in the private sector, while it consolidated the fiscal position. This is a win-win combination,” Narube added.

He said that fiscal consolidation should be more on controlling and reprioritising spending.

“There is no mention in the fiscal strategy report of using universal techniques like Expenditure Reviews and Zero-Based budgeting to improve the quality of Government spending and reduce the deficit,” Narube said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

LA Sevens

Fiji 7s ready for challenging pool

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings they have a challenging pool at the...
Rugby

Seruvakula not out yet

Top contender for Flying Fijians top job Senirusi Seruvakula is not...
Rugby

Raiwalui targets local coaches for ...

New Flying Fijian Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says he will pull local...
News

Govt comes down hard rogue officer...

The Attorney General Siromi Turaga says he is determined to find ou...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji 7s ready for challenging po...

LA Sevens
Fiji 7s He...

Seruvakula not out yet

Rugby
Top conten...

Raiwalui targets local coaches f...

Rugby
New Flying...

Govt comes down hard rogue offi...

News
The Attorn...

Government continues down the wr...

News
COVID-19 i...

Fiji to take on Japan in first g...

LA Sevens
The Fiji 7...

Popular News

Fiscal strategic report disappoi...

News
Unity Fiji...

Dr Seniloli heads new FNU Counci...

News
Dr Kesaia ...

Waste pickers need targeted assi...

News
The Pacifi...

Nadi wins NZFFI Battle of Giants...

Sports
Nadi clinc...

Stop FijiFirst harassment: Koroi...

News
Oppo...

Replacements made the difference...

Sports
Rewa Coach...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
LA Sevens

Fiji 7s ready for challenging pool