Some roads in West closed due to flooding

Some roads in the Western Division are closed due to flooding.

In Rakiraki, the Raiwasa Mead Road Bridge is still flooded.

Sabeto Flats and Namaka Kareras Road in Nadi is still flooded but is accessible by large vehicles and bus only.

Emuri Bridge, Navutu Village and Nasau Road in Sigatoka are also flooded.

The Kings Road from Tavua to Rakiraki is open to all traffic and Ba Town is also open today.

According to the Fiji Roads Authority Emergency Dashboard Road Status, 31 roads are open while 57 are still closed around the country.