Significance of Holi is greater this year: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the significance of celebration of Holi is of far greater importance to Fijians this year as we rebuild our lives and our nation as well as overcome social and economic deprivation after 16 years of unaccountable and bad governance.

In his Holi message to the nation, Prof Prasad said the “My Way or the Highway” style of leadership plus the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted the livelihood of all citizens.

“Therefore, Holi this year is being celebrated in an environment of freedom and in conformity to all mythological, cultural, social and religious significances of this important Hindu religious festival, which is triumph of truth over evil.”

“As Hindus throughout the country celebrate Holi, marked with victorious singing and showering a vibrancy of colours upon each other, the NFP Leader and DPM says like Diwali, Holi teaches us an important message. He adds the triumph of good over evil, victory of truth and righteousness over injustice, and the upholding at all times of equality, dignity and social justice for all our people are the core principles of Holi.”

“Holi signifies the vanquishing of demons, despots, dictators and tyrants, that is symbolised by the burning of Holika”.

“Despite her boon not to be destroyed in a fire, Holika was burnt to death while the young child she tried to burn alive, emerged unscathed because he had refused to succumb to tyranny. There are many other significances but all are entwined around the fundamental principle of vanquishing tyranny resulting in victory of god over evil”.

Prof Prasad said just like other religious festivals of the Indo-Fijian community, Holi has been celebrated for more than 143 years since the arrival of Girmitiya in May 1879.

“The language, tradition, customs and culture practiced and preached by our forefathers is intact and has been passed from one generation to another. It is the basis of civilization and helped the Indo-Fijian community make Fiji their home.”

“Festivals like Holi promote these virtues and are an indelible part in the social and economic advancement of all our people as Fiji evolved into a genuinely multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-religious nation.”

He added the vibrancy of colours used during Holi celebrations is the true portrait of our nation under the Coalition Government of the People’s Alliance, NFP and SODELPA.