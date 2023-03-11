Ratu Epenisa extends invite for GCC sitting

Newly installed Turaga Na Vunivalu Tui Kaba, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has extended an invitation to the coalition Government to host the first meeting of the reinstated Great Council of Chiefs on Bau Island.

Following his installation yesterday, Ratu Epenisa the timing will be right as the vacant position has now been filled and it will be good to host chiefs of the 14 provinces on the Island.

The GCC is expected to meet in May.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica who was among the Government delegation present at the ceremonies on the island yesterday said they would consider the request and he would let cabinet and the line Minister Ifereimi Vasu to look into it.

Meanwhile the position of Turaga Na Vunivalu was vacant since 1989 and the installation of Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau marks 33 years since the position was last occupied.

Ratu Epenisa is the son of former Governor-General of Fiji and Vunivalu of Bau Ratu Sir George Cakobau, and a great-great-grandson of Ratu Seru Epenisa Cakobau.

Turaga na Vunivalu na Tui Kaba is the Paramount Chief of the Kubuna Confederacy.

The Vunivalu when installed, also takes the title of Tui Levuka, as he is the traditional leader of the Levuka people of Lakeba, Lau.

There have been 12 Vunivalu of Bau on record since the 1700s with three never officially installed as Vunivalu, but posthumously generally recognized as such.

The last installation ceremony was carried out 66 years ago in 1957 when Ratu Sir George Cakobau was installed as the Vunivalu of Bau and Tui Levuka.