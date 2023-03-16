Thursday, March 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Germany to set up mission in Fiji

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka speaks to the press outside the Parliamentary complex in Suva.

The Federal Republic of Germany is expected to establish its first diplomatic missions in Fiji.

This is after Cabinet approved this arrangement on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in a press conference yesterday said Fiji and Germany have maintained diplomatic relations since 1973.

Rabuka also said Germany does not have an embassy in Fiji but is currently represented by its Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand and has an honorary consul in Fiji.

“Germany supports Fiji’s development through European Union projects in critical areas such as climate change adaption, disaster risk reduction, sustainable rural livelihoods, public administration reform and governance, gender and human rights, infrastructure, education and vocational training, as well as health.”

The Prime Minister added the establishment of the German Diplomatic Mission in Fiji will allow for greater cooperation on business opportunities and investigations in both countries and encourage greater people to people cooperation through education opportunities in Germany and the European region.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Sivo free to play in Eels on matchd...

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo is free to play for the Parramatta Eels...
Rugby

Valenitabua appointed to FRU Board

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has appointed Simione Valenitabua to...
Rugby

Fijiana Drua outclass Rhinos in hit...

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua outclassed Rhino Rugby Academy from th...
Sports

Rewa’s Kumar joins Bula Boys

Rewa midfielder Ivan Kumar has replaced Labasa midfielder Akeimi Ra...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sivo free to play in Eels on mat...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Valenitabua appointed to FRU Boa...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Fijiana Drua outclass Rhinos in ...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Rewa’s Kumar joins Bula Bo...

Sports
Rewa midfi...

Conduct nullified Bolaca’s...

Rugby
The Fijian...

bizFiji2.0 rebranded to business...

Business
bizFIJI 2....

Popular News

Silktails ready for RMC season s...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Conduct nullified Bolaca’s...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Kean has not been charged yet

News
The former...

Fiji to support recovery efforts...

News
The Fiji G...

Recent appointments are question...

News
Opposition...

Players need to deliver their be...

Football
Tavua coac...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Hurricanes team at the gym