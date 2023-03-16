Germany to set up mission in Fiji

The Federal Republic of Germany is expected to establish its first diplomatic missions in Fiji.

This is after Cabinet approved this arrangement on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in a press conference yesterday said Fiji and Germany have maintained diplomatic relations since 1973.

Rabuka also said Germany does not have an embassy in Fiji but is currently represented by its Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand and has an honorary consul in Fiji.

“Germany supports Fiji’s development through European Union projects in critical areas such as climate change adaption, disaster risk reduction, sustainable rural livelihoods, public administration reform and governance, gender and human rights, infrastructure, education and vocational training, as well as health.”

The Prime Minister added the establishment of the German Diplomatic Mission in Fiji will allow for greater cooperation on business opportunities and investigations in both countries and encourage greater people to people cooperation through education opportunities in Germany and the European region.