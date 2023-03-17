Planned water disruption, store water: WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers living in the greater Suva – Nausori area, to please store water, as there is a planned shutdown at the Waila Water Treatment Plant from 5pm to 8pm tonight.

In a statement, WAF says this is a planned water shutdown, and during this period people will experience disruptions to their water supply ranging from low pressure to no supply at all.

The Authority said these works are critical as the existing 2 x 1.5MVa transformers are over 30 years old and now past their design life, increasing the likelihood of failure, which would cause a widespread shutdown should if they continue to be operated.

WAF indicated that the first phase, which took place on the 20th of January, consists of the connection of a 2 x 2MVa Temporary transformer, while the second phase, which is scheduled today, will include the connection and commissioning of the new permanent transformers.

WAF is reminding Fijians that water will not be restored immediately after the work is completed but will gradually be restored as works on re-filling reservoirs and re-pressuring the system will take time.

“We are advising people to store enough water that can last them for 2 to 3 days and ensure to use of water wisely during this temporary disruption period,” the statement said.