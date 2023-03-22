Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Ministry finalises National Infrastructure Plan

A 10-year National Infrastructure Investment Plan (NIIP) is being devised and finalised by the Ministry of Finance.

This was revealed by the Deputy Prime and Minister Responsible for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad yesterday.

He said this is funded through a technical assistance from the Pacific Regional Infrastructure Facility.

Prof Prasad said NIIP has identified and consolidated a pipeline of infrastructure projects across all sectors into a single plan where projects are prioritized based on their alignment with strategic objectives to provide a list of high priority projects for development.

“This will enhance and strengthen Fiji’s infrastructure planning processes, procedures and methods. The plan focuses on key infrastructures like land, air and maritime transports, roads, bridges, jetties, ports; water, sewerage, energy, housing, telecommunications and waters.”

The Minister indicated that a draft plan will be tabled to Cabinet soon for approval, as it is going through final review at this stage.

Prof Prasad said that the ‘Water Sector 2050 Strategy’ needs to be aligned to the NIIP.

Meanwhile, the ‘Water Sector 2050 Strategy’ Workshop is expected to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders and experts to start serious discussions on the key priorities for Fiji’s water sector up to 2050.

The workshop continues today.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
