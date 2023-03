A 24-year-old carpenter from Nadonumai in Lami is the latest road fatality victim.

According to Police, the accident occurred on Saturday morning after 4am along Princess Road in Suva.

It is alleged he was heavily intoxicated and was sitting in the middle of the road when he was bumped by a taxi.

The suspect rushed the victim to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition and later passed away.