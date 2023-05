Former Fiji U20 defender Simione Nabenu has joined the Suva FC squad in Vanuatu for their all-important Group A clash against the Solomon Warriors tomorrow.

Nabenu, who recently moved to New Zealand will add more depth to the Whites defence.

Suva and Solomon Warriors both have 3 points and the winner of tomorrow’s clash will accompany Auckland City to the semi-finals of the OFC Champions League.

The match kicks off at 4pm.