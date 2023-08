Police officers have visited a school in Nasinu and identified the victim of a fight which was captured on video and shared on social media.

Divisional Police Commander South- SSP Wate Vocevoce said officers have met with the student and his guardian at their residence.

SSP Vocevoce said the cause of the fight was due to an argument and heated exchange of words regarding a personal matter.

He said the student has refused to lodge a report and Police will not pursue the matter further.