Sunday, September 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Offshore Fishing Crew Policy approved

Cabinet has approved the Fiji National Offshore Fishing Crew Policy which will improve the safety and working conditions for fishers on board Fiji licensed and Fiji flagged offshore fishing vessels.

The policy will also increase local employment opportunities in the fishing industry and enable a strong and well established, regulated and sustainable industry that will contribute to the social and economic development of Fiji.

It is aimed at ensuring that fishing and related activities not only conform to national labour and crewing legal instruments but also meet international obligations including ILO Conventions and other relevant Treaties that Fiji is a party to, whilst promoting the sustainable development of the industry that supports safe and fair employment.

The Policy does not apply to foreign fishing vessels that are not licensed by Fiji and will be implemented by the Ministry of Fisheries.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underutili...

The growing Fijian diaspora in New Zealand is being underutilised i...
News

Police cannot fight crime alone: AC...

The success of policing is largely dependent on collaboration as th...
Rugby

Flyer Daugunu scores in Barbarians&...

Fiji-born Queensland Reds flyer Filipo Daugunu scored a try in the ...
News

National Art Gallery to open in Suv...

Cabinet has approved the second development phase for the establish...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underut...

News
The growin...

Police cannot fight crime alone:...

News
The succes...

Flyer Daugunu scores in Barbaria...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

National Art Gallery to open in ...

News
Cabinet ha...

Fiji to bid for hosting of Festi...

News
Cabinet ha...

Religious leaders urged to act o...

News
The Pacifi...

Popular News

Loopholes in current Surfing Are...

News
Attorney-G...

Jones confident Kerevi to start ...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Cyrus relives ‘Wild’ days with n...

Entertainment
Singer Mil...

Chua trims Under 16 Girls squad

Football
Digicel na...

PNG ready for do-or-die match ag...

Football
Papua New ...

Rev Turagavou is new Methodist C...

News
Reverend D...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underutilised: Prasad