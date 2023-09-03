Offshore Fishing Crew Policy approved

Cabinet has approved the Fiji National Offshore Fishing Crew Policy which will improve the safety and working conditions for fishers on board Fiji licensed and Fiji flagged offshore fishing vessels.

The policy will also increase local employment opportunities in the fishing industry and enable a strong and well established, regulated and sustainable industry that will contribute to the social and economic development of Fiji.

It is aimed at ensuring that fishing and related activities not only conform to national labour and crewing legal instruments but also meet international obligations including ILO Conventions and other relevant Treaties that Fiji is a party to, whilst promoting the sustainable development of the industry that supports safe and fair employment.

The Policy does not apply to foreign fishing vessels that are not licensed by Fiji and will be implemented by the Ministry of Fisheries.