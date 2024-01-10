Omede wants more game time with Blues

Nigerian marksman Usman Omede is eying more game time with Lautoka this season.

The 25-year-old from Lagos City who joined the Blues in 2022 for the OFC Champions League playoff against Rewa has so far tasted victories in the Fiji FACT and the Digicel Fiji Premier League, and wants more in the new year.

Speaking to FijiLive, Omede said he feels more settled with the team and his recent goal-scoring form will give him a lot of motivation and inspire him to achieve greatness.

“My personal aim is to make the starting team and get as much game time possible.”

“I have been scoring goals and did well last year but this year I want to start as many games as possible and prove my worth by scoring goals and helping the team win.”

He revealed that there was some interest from other teams in securing his services in the current player transfer window but he remains committed to the Sugar City boys.

“My aim is to help the team qualify for the OFC Champions League and play in the competition. I might think about a move later this season but right now I am fully committed to Lautoka,” he quipped.

Omede said he played lots of Futsal and regularly went to the gym to keep him fit in the off-season and preparation for the new season has been good.

“My fans are expecting a lot from me as well because I get messages on social media with a lot of questions. This shows how much I am loved and supported and I need to return this favour by giving my best.”

“We have the CVC this month and then the OFC Champions League qualifiers. Both are big and important events and like my other teammates, I have to be in top form and give my best for the team.”

Meanwhile the first leg of the Champion vs Champion will be played on Sunday 28 January and the second leg is scheduled for 4 February.

Tentatively, both matches will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka.