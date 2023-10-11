Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Opening loss boosted Labasa’s confidence

Labasa Captain Simione Tamanisau says the 3-1 loss to Lautoka boosted the confidence in players to come out fighting and edge Tailevu Naitasiri 3-2 in their second group match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Tamanisau, while acknowledging the efforts of the Babasiga Lions said the team refocused on their strategies and put on a hard fight to make a strong comeback.

“Credit goes to the boys. Tailevu Naitasiri put on a good show and tested our defence till the final whistle.”

“The boys talked about the loss yesterday and we wanted to be in the semis. The win was from our heart today.”

“Everybody wants to win and the boys talked about how we could change things around after the first loss and we lifted our performance.”

“We put the foot off the paddle in the second half from which Naitasiri managed to come back and score. We will re-look at our mistakes and come up with a formidable side tomorrow against Ba.”

Labasa will meet Ba in its final and all important group match at 7pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
