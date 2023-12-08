Pair arrested with meth and cash in Nadi

A man and a woman are in custody after they were found with white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and more than $3,000 cash believed to be from proceeds of crime in Nadi on Tuesday afternoon.

The Division Narcotics team and Fiji Detector Dog Unit stopped the woman’s vehicle along the Nadi Back Road as she was warned to stop and allegedly refused and drove off.

Officers chased the suspect’s vehicle to a home where she was arrested with another man and a search conducted resulted in the seizure of several zip lock plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and more than $3,000 cash believed to be from proceeds of crime.

In other cases, a 33-year-old man was arrested on Enamanu Road in Nadi after he was found with several clear plastics containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Lautoka with crystal-like substances believed to be methamphetamine and smoking apparatuses.

Two men aged 50 and 43 years were arrested in separate cases in Vatuwaqa and Valelevu respectively, where they were allegedly found with dried leaves and branches believed to be marijuana.

Several people were produced at the Savusavu Magistrates Court charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs as efforts continue to target the suppliers, distributors, and manufacturers of illicit drugs.