Passenger is latest road fatality

A man died following a motor vehicle accident near Semo in Sigatoka, last night.

In a statement, Police said the deceased was a passenger in the vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man.

Police alleged that the other vehicle, driven by a 44-year-old woman, veered onto their lane, causing a head-on-collision.

The deceased and the 42-year-old man were rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead on arrival, while the woman was transferred to the Lautoka Hospital.

In a separate incident, a 71-year-old man died after he was crushed by a tractor.

Police said the deceased tried reversing the tractor, when he lost control, causing it to veer and tumbled off the road, trapping him underneath.

The incident happened in Lautoka.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
