Passenger is latest road fatality

A man died following a motor vehicle accident near Semo in Sigatoka, last night.

In a statement, Police said the deceased was a passenger in the vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man.

Police alleged that the other vehicle, driven by a 44-year-old woman, veered onto their lane, causing a head-on-collision.

The deceased and the 42-year-old man were rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead on arrival, while the woman was transferred to the Lautoka Hospital.

In a separate incident, a 71-year-old man died after he was crushed by a tractor.

Police said the deceased tried reversing the tractor, when he lost control, causing it to veer and tumbled off the road, trapping him underneath.

The incident happened in Lautoka.