Past Govt’s perception led to GCC’s abolishment

The perception and view of the former Government that the Bose Levu Vakaturaga was a group of elites that only benefited a few led to its suspension and later de-establishment in 2012.

Great Council of Chiefs Review Committee chair, Dr Jone Baledrokadroka said one of the terms of reference for the Committee is to ensure the new Bose Levu Vakaturaga is not perceived that way this time and negate or make sure that this does not happen again.

“The view of the former Government was that the Great Council of Chiefs perpetrated divisive ethnic politics and was an exclusive elite group of people.”

He said the Committee will look at the continuity of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga if there is a difference of political ideologies concerning the re-establishment of the GCC.

“We want to change the way the GCC is perceived and perhaps re-look at this again to see how the GCC can be made better, serving all Fijians,” he said.

Meanwhile the Committee held public consultations on the review at the Namosi Provincial Council office in Navua.