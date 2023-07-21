Friday, July 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Patience pays off for Tagitagivalu

Patience and determination has seen Lekima Tagitagivalu earn his first cap for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

The robust 27-year-old loose man from Marou Village in Yasawa had joined the extended squad back in 2020 ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup but did not make the final selection.

This however did not stop him from trying and he is now counting on his blessings, on the eve of his first appearance against Tonga in the opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup.

“Even though I was out of the squad for three years, I thank the coaches for pushing me,” Tagitagivalu said.

“Getting the callback has been an emotional experience and I count myself blessed.”

The Section Paloise Béarn Pyrénées hit man also revealed that he was approached by the French national team but chose his homeland as Fiji is where his heart belongs.

“I was supposed to join the France 7s team, then the coaches approached me.”

“I had to make a big decision but I chose the white jersey.”

Tagitagivalu is the younger brother of former Flying Fijians winger Ropate Ratu.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

3 arrested in Northern drug raids

Consecutive raids conducted by the Labasa Taskforce yesterday resul...
2023-24 National Budget

Pacific Polytech under the Oppositi...

Some serious questions are being raised on the state of affairs of ...
News

Warnings cancelled as low pressure ...

The wet weather currently affecting the Fiji group is anticipated t...
Football

Suva wary of T/Naitasiri’s attackin...

Suva coach Babs Khan says they are wary of Tailevu Naitasiri’s stri...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

3 arrested in Northern drug raid...

News
Consecutiv...

Pacific Polytech under the Oppos...

2023-24 National Budget
Some serio...

Warnings cancelled as low pressu...

News
The wet we...

Suva wary of T/Naitasiri’s attac...

Football
Suva coach...

Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Sports
Tonga insi...

Fijians are not employed with Li...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Chua begins search for U16 footb...

Football
Digicel na...

Officers on attempted rape charg...

News
Two Police...

Suva wary of T/Naitasiri’s attac...

Football
Suva coach...

Vanua o Noco to host SODELPA mee...

News
The Vanua ...

Montoya in NRL team of the week

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fijians are not employed with Li...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 FIFA Women’s WC (Philippines vs Switzerland)