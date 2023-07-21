Patience pays off for Tagitagivalu

Patience and determination has seen Lekima Tagitagivalu earn his first cap for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

The robust 27-year-old loose man from Marou Village in Yasawa had joined the extended squad back in 2020 ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup but did not make the final selection.

This however did not stop him from trying and he is now counting on his blessings, on the eve of his first appearance against Tonga in the opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup.

“Even though I was out of the squad for three years, I thank the coaches for pushing me,” Tagitagivalu said.

“Getting the callback has been an emotional experience and I count myself blessed.”

The Section Paloise Béarn Pyrénées hit man also revealed that he was approached by the French national team but chose his homeland as Fiji is where his heart belongs.

“I was supposed to join the France 7s team, then the coaches approached me.”

“I had to make a big decision but I chose the white jersey.”

Tagitagivalu is the younger brother of former Flying Fijians winger Ropate Ratu.