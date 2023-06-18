Players are living up to team logo: Singh

Undefeated Rewa Coach Roderick Singh says players are living up to their logo which is ‘Tabu Soro’ meaning never give up after beating Ba 3-2 in extra time of the second semifinal of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT on Saturday.

“We really wanted to dub our logo which says ‘Tabu Soro’ means never give up and the boys stood up to it, they never gave up and fought till the final minute of the match.”

“It was the best Rewa and Ba game we expected. We knew it would go down to the wire. Ba is the team that plays till the last minute but my boys were eager to keep their undefeated run.”

“I’m glad we are in the final now. We will go back, recover and come out firing tomorrow.”

Singh added that maturity in players resulted in their win today and is expecting a tough match against Lautoka in the final on Sunday.

“I told them it’s all about maturity. Tiredness is on our mind and if we can fight the mental battle and go another thirty minutes then we can do it.”

“The boys wanted to fight for the status and it’s about the young and old mind/ matured mind. Sometimes it’s the matured minds that win and that’s why Setareki Hughes, Tevita Waranaivalu and Peniame Drova really stood up today to prove they are still alive in Fiji soccer.”

“We’ll go for recovery since we have played 120 minutes of football and it’s going to be a long night for us. We’ll plan accordingly to see how the squad is and face Lautoka.”

The final between AK Plumbing and Glamada Investments Rewa and Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka will kick off at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.