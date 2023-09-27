Plinkert is new EU Ambassador to Fiji, Pacific

Barbara Plinkert is the new Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Fiji and the Pacific.

She presented her credentials to the President of the Republic of Fiji, His Excellency, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, at the State House in Suva today.

Following the ceremony, Ambassador Plinkert said she accepts with great pleasure and honour this new posting to Fiji.

Sbe said the European Union and Fiji are strong, like-minded political, development and economic partners.

“The European Union and the Pacific region have a long-standing tradition of cooperation and partnership dating back to 1975.”

“I look forward to further deepening our relationship with Fiji, including in a regional context, and continuing working together on a range of issues from climate change, natural disasters and human rights to regional cooperation, energy field and oceans to name a few.”

Prior to her posting in Fiji, she was the Head of Division for Southeast Asia and ASEAN at the European External Action Service in Brussels.

She said the new Partnership Agreement between the EU and the OACPS (Organisation of African Caribbean and Pacific Countries), to be signed in Samoa in November, is a major milestone in our region-to-region relations.

“The Agreement contains a specific Protocol for the comprehensive Pacific-EU relations defining priority areas of our cooperation. This will make our engagement more meaningful and more strategic, so that we can respond better to the needs of the Pacific partners and develop a common agenda based on shared priorities.”

Ambassador Plinkert represents the European Union in the Pacific region, under the authority of the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The Delegation of the European Union to the Pacific covers 13 Pacific Island countries.