Police beef up operation to counter peddlers

Increased momentum on operations targeting the cultivators, manufacturers and distributors of green and white drugs has resulted in a 57 per cent increase in drug cases recorded during the month of October.

In a statement, Police said all five policing divisions recorded increases, where approximately 2 percent of the cases were related to methamphetamine and the remaining 157 cases were related to the unlawful possession of marijuana.

There were 53 cases of drugs in the West in October this year compared to 23 cases in October last year, 40 cases in the North in October this year compared to 38 cases for the month last year, while there were 3 reported drug cases in the Central Division and 27 cases in the Southern Division.

Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew said Police will be focusing on improving collaboration through community policing as crime prevention and addressing serious crimes requires community partnerships.

He has also reminded Police officers of the need to maintain professionalism whilst executing their duties.