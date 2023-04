With increased movement of people today, traffic officers are conducting snap checks in the Central and Western divisions.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said with the Coca-Cola Games wrapping up today and the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua match in the Western Division, traffic officers have been out since early this morning.

ACP Driu said Police will conduct checks and awareness, and hopes the advisories will be taken seriously to avoid accidents.