Police confirm Voss in custody, reasons unknown

Former senior Executive of Fiji Airways and CEO of Fiji Link Shaenaz Voss is in police custody.

This has been confirmed by Police, however, details of her being in custody will be released soon.

It is understood that Voss was allegedly prevented from boarding a flight leaving Fiji at the Nadi International Airport, and was detained and taken to Suva, where she is currently being held for questioning.

Police have not indicated to as to why Voss is in police custody.

Last week, Voss resigned from her job with Fiji Airways.