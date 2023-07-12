Wednesday, July 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Police officer charged with murder of Tovata man

A Police officer is among two more people charged with the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man in Tovata, Nasinu.

The 30-year-old officer and a 38-year-old man residing in Tovata have both been charged with murder and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Six people have so far been charged in relation to the alleged murder of the 20-year-old victim who was allegedly assaulted on the 29th of May, and was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital till he passed away on the 2nd of July.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Prasad is Vodafone’s Regional...

Rajnesh Prasad has been appointed as Regional Chief Marketing Offic...
Sports

Tavatavanawai signs with Highlander...

Barnstorming winger Timoci Tavatavanawai has signed on with the Hig...
Football

Team effort is crucial, says Tavua ...

Bottom-placed Tavua coach Shalen Lal says they need to cut out indi...
News

ASP strategy to build resilience fo...

The Government of Fiji received the Adaptive Social Protection (ASP...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Prasad is Vodafone’s Regio...

Business
Rajnesh Pr...

Tavatavanawai signs with Highlan...

Sports
Barnstormi...

Team effort is crucial, says Tav...

Football
Bottom-pla...

ASP strategy to build resilience...

News
The Govern...

Man remanded over Nadera aggrava...

News
A 36-year-...

Former district reps named in So...

Football
Seven play...

Popular News

Govt is spending like drunkards:...

News
Leader of ...

Vanua Championship launched

Rugby
The 2023 V...

Jones shows faith in Vunivalu

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Narawa to make ABs debut against...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Contact centers to enhance skill...

News
The Govern...

Budget helps to tackle NCD crisi...

News
Minister o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Prasad is Vodafone’s Regional Chief Marketing Officer