Police officer charged with murder of Tovata man

A Police officer is among two more people charged with the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man in Tovata, Nasinu.

The 30-year-old officer and a 38-year-old man residing in Tovata have both been charged with murder and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Six people have so far been charged in relation to the alleged murder of the 20-year-old victim who was allegedly assaulted on the 29th of May, and was admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital till he passed away on the 2nd of July.