Power-packed team named for do-or-die clash

The Flying Fijians have named a powerful line-up to face Australia in their do-or-die clash at the Rugby World Cup on Monday.

Four changes have been made to the starting 15 that lost this week;s 32-26 opener against Wales.

Levani Botia gets a start at number seven with Lekima Tagitagivalu shifted to the blindside.

Simione Kuruvoli will start at halfback ahead of Frank Lomani who will come off the bench.

Semi Radradra replaces Vinaya Habosi on the left wing with Josua Tuisova at inside centre.

Juita Wainiqolo comes on the right wing in place of Salesitino Ravutaumada.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has maintained his starting pod in the front row and locks department.

Vilimoni Botitu has also been named in the reserves.

The Fiji vs Australia match kicks off at 3.45am at Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

Flying Fijians line-up: Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi, Luke Tagi, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata, Simione Kuruvoli, Teti Tela, Semi Radradra, Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Frank Lomani, Vilimoni Botitu, Vinaya Habosi.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
