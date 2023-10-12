Thursday, October 12, 2023
Premier Division semifinalists confirmed

The Premier Division semifinalists of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) have been confirmed after final round of matches at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa today.

In the first semifinal, defending champions Nasinu will play Tavua at 11am on Saturday.

Nasinu defeated Savusavu 1-0 in its final Group B match to progress.

In the second semifinal, Rakiraki will take on Nadroga at 1pm.

Rakiraki finished as runner-up after a 4-2 win over Seaqaqa in their final Group A match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
