Probe begins, due process not followed

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica today revealed that due process was not followed when a $122 million wind turbine project was signed between America-based Infinite Power Clean Energy PTE LTD and Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry last week.

Kamikamica in a media conference said as such both the agreements are unenforceable and an investigation is underway.

He said some of the fundamentals like getting approval from the Fiji Consumer Competition Commission (FCCC) for an energy contract, engaging with Energy Fiji Limited and consulting with Department of Energy were not followed.

Kamikamica said this type of agreement also needs to reach Parliament for its endorsement and approval and the Ministry of Finance, Department of Energy, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, Investment Fiji and Ministry of Civil Service are conducting the investigation to ascertain how regulatory approval was given.

“We are keen to fix this problem and are searching for answers. This Government is about doing the right things and doing it properly.”

The signed agreement gives authority to IPC to manufacture and install 27 “ultra-modern” wind turbines across 27 locations in Fiji and Rotuma.