Qionibaravi case discontinued on medical grounds

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has filed a nolle prosequi in relation to the case of former SODELPA MP Adi Litia Qionibaravi.

Qionibaravi’s medical condition was brought to the attention of the Court, last year.

The nolle has been filed due to Adi Litia’s condition.

In it understood, the accused is among the five Social Democratic Liberal Party MPs, and a former government MP, who were charged by FICAC with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining a financial advantage.

The former SODELPA MP was charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

It was alleged that Adi Litia breached the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014 by claiming travel and accommodation allowances which she was not entitled to.

Adi Litia allegedly falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Ucunivanua, Verata, in Tailevu, and obtained $15,480 between August 2019 and April 2020.

