Sunday, April 23, 2023
Rabo double keeps Rewa in the lead

Youngster Asivorosi Rabo scored a brace of goals as Rewa outclassed Nadi 3-2 to maintain its lead in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after Round 6 fixture at Prince Charles Park on Sunday.

Rabo is the son of local.football legend, Pita Rabo.

The delta tigers were boosted by the return of national midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu while Madhwan Goundar replaced Gabriele Matanisiga in the back line.

Both teams tussled hard and Rabo broke the deadlock in the 18th minute after a set-up from former national marksman Abbu Zahid and Captain Setareki Hughes.

Lanky forward Christopher Kumar got the equaliser for Nadi in the 27th minute as he slammed the ball into the roof of the net which Rewa goalkeeper Emori Ragata failed to stop.

19-year-old Ratu Paulisi Tulivou pounced on a Josua Tawake cross which Ragata misjudged and doubled the lead for the jet setters in the 36th minute.

On the stroke of half time, Rabo bagged his double for Rewa after he carefully sneaked past the Nadi defenders and found the back of the net for a 2-all at the break.

Coming off the bench, Iosefo Verevou netted the third goal for Rewa in the 52nd minute and sealed the win.

The teams:

Rewa: Emori Ragata (GK), Iowane Matanisiga, Peniame Drova, Madhwan Goundar, Kavaia Rawaqa, Tevita Waranaivalu, Josaia Sela junior, Patrick Joseph, Asivorosi Rabo, Abbu Zahid, Setareki Hughes.

Nadi: Samuela Tamanisau (GK), William Valentine, Ame Votoniu, Tuiba Batiratu, Eshaan Kumar, Ratu Pauliasi, Christopher Kumar, Josua Tawake, Barrie Limoki, Vishant Reddy, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
