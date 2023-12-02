Saturday, December 2, 2023
Rabuka advocates for Green Shipping at COP28

On the margins of COP28, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, participated in a crucial discussion on “Green Shipping: Leading the Global Energy Transition.”

The event focused on the urgent need to shift towards sustainable, low-emission shipping, addressing the economic and environmental costs associated with the current reliance on fossil fuels in marine transport.

“Today, the vast majority of marine transport is heavily reliant on fossil fuels – meaning much of our ocean transport is both economically and environmentally costly. We must now transition to sustainable, low-emissions shipping,” Rabuka said during the discussion.

He acknowledged the unique challenges faced by Pacific nations and stressed that the transition to green shipping would require coordination and significant investment.

Fiji, in collaboration with its neighbors – the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, the Kingdom of Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu established the Pacific Blue Shipping Partnership to lead the transformation of the maritime sector.

“The aim is to align sea transportation with our broader 2050 net zero emissions target. Earlier this month, it was a privilege for Fiji to host our fellow Partnership Member Countries where we agreed to reduce fossil fuel use in domestic shipping by 40% in 2030, 80% by 2040, and 100% by 2050,” Rabuka announced.

He further highlighted the ambitious plan to retrofit or replace more than 11,000 vessels across the seven Pacific Member Countries.

The Pacific Blue Shipping Partnership, a collaborative initiative, seeks additional investment from global partners to expedite this transition and its partnership’s commitment to reducing fossil fuel use aligns with global goals for sustainable shipping, contributing significantly to the fight against climate change.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
