Saturday, January 13, 2024
Rabuka unaware of scandal posted online

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is unaware of old claims of infidelity against two of his minister’s that has resurfaced and viral on all social media platforms.

In a media conference, Rabuka said that these claims had been brought to his attention last year; when it had gone viral, of speculations that the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro and the Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya, were in an intimate relationship.

This saw the Prime Minister issue a statement on the matter.

In September 2023, Rabuka said he had talked to both Tabuya and Radrodro, who both had reassured there was no truth to the allegations; however, new screenshots of their messages, detailing intimate conversations between Radrodro and Tabuya have been posted on Facebook.

The Prime Minister said Cabinet Ministers, and Assistant Ministers are guided by the Codes of Codes set and Section 123 of the 2013 Constitution-

The values and principles of State service include—

  • high standards of professionalism, including professional ethics and integrity;
  • prompt and faithful implementation of Government policies and administration of laws;
  • being free from corruption;
  • efficient, effective and economical use of public resources
  • prompt response to requests and questions from the public, and delivery of service to the public, in a manner that is respectful, effective, impartial, fair, and equitable;
  • accountability for administrative conduct;
  • transparency, including—

(i) Timely, accurate disclosure of information to the public; and

(ii) Prompt, complete and candid reporting to Parliament, as required by law;

However, Tabuya has taken to her private Facebook page to address the matter.

The Minister for Women said to shake it off and to step up.

Tabuya said: “That’s life! If we face our problems and respond to them positively, refusing to give in to panic, bitterness or self-pity, the adversities that come along to bury us usually have within them the potential to benefit and bless us.

“Remember that forgiveness, faith, prayer, praise and hope all are excellent ways to “shake it off and step up” out of the wells in which we find ourselves,” Tabuya said.

FijiLive has reached out to the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro for comments on the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
