Radradra links up with Lyon

Fijian centre Semi Radradra has returned to training and finally joined up with his new club Lyon Olympique Universitaire Rugby (LOU) since the end of the Rugby World Cup.

The Taveuni rugby legend returned to full training on November 30th, and it is unknown on when he will make his first appearance for the club.

Images released from the club showed Radradra in full training as well as enjoying lighthearted moments with both players and management.

Undoubtedly the team will be raring for an opportunity to see their latest signee perform.

LOU Rugby lost their round nine Top 14 clash against Castres last week 29-14 and will face Bordeaux-Begles Rugby in their next match on Saturday December 23.