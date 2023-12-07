Thursday, December 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Radradra links up with Lyon

Fijian centre Semi Radradra has returned to training and finally joined up with his new club Lyon Olympique Universitaire Rugby (LOU) since the end of the Rugby World Cup.

The Taveuni rugby legend returned to full training on November 30th, and it is unknown on when he will make his first appearance for the club.

Images released from the club showed Radradra in full training as well as enjoying lighthearted moments with both players and management.

Undoubtedly the team will be raring for an opportunity to see their latest signee perform.

LOU Rugby lost their round nine Top 14 clash against Castres last week 29-14 and will face Bordeaux-Begles Rugby in their next match on Saturday December 23.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Bainimarama, Qiliho petition Presid...

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the suspended Commissi...
Rugby

Nawaqanitase NRL bound

Wallabies' winger Mark Nawaqanitawase is set to leave rugby union t...
News

Vision for the Police Credit Union ...

A vision which was in the pipeline for the Fiji Police Credit Union...
News

Create an enabling environment for ...

Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya says the world must create an enab...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bainimarama, Qiliho petition Pre...

News
Former Pri...

Nawaqanitase NRL bound

Rugby
Wallabies'...

Vision for the Police Credit Uni...

News
A vision w...

Create an enabling environment f...

News
Minister f...

Fiji Airways aircraft returns to...

News
The Fiji A...

Death of taxi driver classified ...

News
Police inv...

Popular News

Powerful Rainibogi on a mission ...

Sports
Powerful F...

Woman charged for abduction and ...

News
The Office...

Ex Housing staff charged with br...

News
A former A...

Fiji Rugby announces new appoint...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

We need to focus on SVNS, says C...

Rugby
Newly appo...

Tabuya highlights role of nature...

News
Drawing on...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Mark Nawaqanitawase leaves NSW Waratahs